The New York Times published today (Sunday) an article in which it reports that the Finance Minister and Minister in the Ministry of Defense, Bezalel Smotrich, is working to change the DNA of Judea and Samaria, and since he entered the government, significant steps have been taken in the field.

The newspaper claims that "the Israeli government’s official position is that the West Bank’s status remains open to negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Israel’s rule over the territory amounts to a temporary military occupation overseen by army generals, not a permanent civilian annexation administered by Israeli civil servants."

It was also noted that Minister Smotrich, in a supposedly 'secret' speech he gave at the beginning of the month, explained that his actions in Judea and Samaria are meant to increase Israeli presence and equalize the conditions of those living in this area to those living within the Green Line.

"We created a separate civil system, but the army continues to operate and set the tone throughout the region so that it will be easier for the world to swallow the matter in the legal context and understand that no practical sovereignty has been applied here," he added.

He also noted that Prime Minister Netanyahu knows the details of the plan and approved it as an integral part of the coalition agreement.

The office of Minister Smotrich responded: "The Finance Minister and the Minister in the Ministry of Defense, Bezalel Smotrich, is working to prevent any possibility of establishing a Palestinian terrorist state that will pose an existential threat to the State of Israel. As the whole world saw in the massacre of October 7 that came out of Gaza, as soon as Israel leaves the area, radical Islamic terror enters and tries to achieve its goal of murdering, raping, and kidnapping Jews and destroying the State of Israel. Therefore, the minister is acting within his powers and according to the position of the overwhelming majority of Israeli citizens to strengthen the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, which is the barrier preventing Arab takeover of the area and thus constitutes the security shield and protector of the entire state."