A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute and published on Channel 12 News on Friday evening finds that there is a majority of Israelis who think that former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is more suitable for the position of Prime Minister than current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

36% of poll respondents said they believe that Bennett is more suitable for the role of Prime Minister, compared to 28% who thought that Netanyahu is more suitable. This marks the first time that Bennett has overtaken Netanyahu in the question of compatibility for the role of Prime Minister.

When the comparison was made between Netanyahu and National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz, they received the same percentage of support from the respondents - 32%.

Poll respondents also compared opposition leader Yair Lapid to Prime Minister Netanyahu on the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister. 28% thought Lapid would be better suited to serve as Prime Minister, compared to 33% who thought Netanyahu was more suitable.

Netanyahu also overtook Economy Minister Nir Barkat (29% versus 12%) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (30% versus 15%), while Bennett overtook Gantz (27% versus 25%) among respondents.

63% of those surveyed responded that they thought Netanyahu's performance during the war has been poor. Regarding Gallant, 46% of respondents thought that his performance was bad as well, although 45% believed that his performance was good. In addition, respondents gave poor marks to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (68% and 65% respectively).

In contrast, 50% of respondents thought that the performance of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was good, as was the performance of the IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari (74%).

