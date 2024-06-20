The Cypriot Embassy will not receive visa applications or legalization, the Embassy announced late Wednesday night.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus wishes to inform that the Consulate will not be receiving any visa applications or legalization on 20 June 2024. Passports and legalizations may be collected by showing the receipt issued by the Consulate upon the application for a visa," the Embassy announced on X.

The move follows a threat by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that if Cyprus assists Israel in fighting the terror group, Hezbollah will "deal with Cyprus as if it were part of the war."

Justifying his threat, Nasrallah claimed: "We have information that the enemy is conducting maneuvers in Cyprus, in Cypriot territory, and airports. It (Israel) believes that if its airports are targeted, it will use Cypriot airports and facilities. Therefore, the Cypriot government must know that by opening Cypriot airports and bases for war on Lebanon, we will deal with Cyprus as if it were part of the war."

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides responded by stressing that the island nation is in "no way involved in the war conflicts."

"The Republic of Cyprus is not part of the problem. The Republic of Cyprus is part of the solution," the President of Cyprus added, according to CNN. "And our role in this, as demonstrated, for example, through the humanitarian corridor, is recognized not only by the Arab world but by the international community as a whole."