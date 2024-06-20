Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides responded on Wednesday to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, after he had threatened Cyprus and warned it not to assist Israel.

Christodoulides said that the island was in “no way involved in the war conflicts.”

“The Republic of Cyprus is not part of the problem. The Republic of Cyprus is part of the solution,” the President of Cyprus added, according to CNN.

“And our role in this, as demonstrated, for example, through the humanitarian corridor, is recognized not only by the Arab world but by the international community as a whole,” he added.

In televised remarks earlier on Wednesday, Nasrallah warned, "We have information that the enemy is conducting maneuvers in Cyprus, in Cypriot territory, and airports. It (Israel) believes that if its airports are targeted, it will use Cypriot airports and facilities. Therefore, the Cypriot government must know that by opening Cypriot airports and bases for war on Lebanon, we will deal with Cyprus as if it were part of the war."