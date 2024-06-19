MK Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday called on the management of social media site X, as well as on owner Elon Musk, to ban the account of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after he posted calls in Farsi to eliminate Israel.

”According to X’s guidelines, ‘You may not directly attack other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,’” Sa’ar wrote in a post on the site.

“This week, the leader of Iran’s brutal regime posted ‘Death to Israel’, not once, not twice, but seven times. I call on Elon Musk and the management of X to ban his account immediately, and make clear that such genocidal hatred and incitement has no place online or anywhere else,” he added.

The Iranian Supreme Leader, who often threatens Israel , has several times taken to social media since the start of the war in Gaza, where he has posted in Hebrew and continued to threaten the Jewish state.

Khamenei posted in Hebrew in April, after an air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus which killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals, and which was blamed on Israel.

“With God's help we will make the Zionists regret their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus,” he wrote at the time.

Later, after Iran retaliated for the strike in Damascus by launching hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, Khamenei again posted in Hebrew.

“Holy Al-Quds will be in the hands of the Muslims, and the Muslim world will celebrate the liberation of Palestine,” he wrote in Hebrew, alongside footage of Iranian missiles being intercepted over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir responded, "Are you talking about the same holy Al-Quds that you wanted to shell yesterday and the Israeli defense prevented you from doing so?"