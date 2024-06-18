A female Intelligence Corps soldier in a classified position had an intimate relationship with a Palestinian from Ramallah and was arrested twice in Area A by the Palestinian Authority police.

Channel 12 News reports that during a visit to Ramallah, she was arrested by the Palestinian Authority police who transferred her to the Israeli police, who discovered that she was a Intelligence Corps soldier in a classified position in the office of the chief of informational security.

During an investigation by the military police, the soldier revealed that she had been having a secret affair with a Palestinian from Ramallah for a year, but since October 7th he was forbidden from entering Israel, so they met in Judea and Samaria.

The soldier was detained for three days on suspicion of "exceeding authority to the point of endangering state security." Yesterday, she was released under restrictive conditions for further investigation.

The IDF spokesperson noted that a security motive was ruled out.