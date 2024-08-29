Soldiers from the Ram Battalion of the Rescue Brigade and the 7035th Battalion are continuing in a wide-ranging arrest operation in the Arura neighborhood of Ramallah.

During the operation, the soldiers carried out arrests and searched for weapons in the villages, in addition to setting up temporary checkpoints, conducting thorough security checks, and other operational activities in the village.

In the Ephraim Division, eight suspects were arrested and a large quantity of weapons and incendiary materials were confiscated. In the Binyamin Division, twelve suspects were arrested and four illegal vehicles were confiscated. The operation was carried out successfully and without injury to Israeli forces.

The commander of the Ram battalion, Lt. Col. Avichai Hershtik, said, "We will act to thwart terror wherever and whenever we are called upon to do so. The Ram battalion is in a long and challenging operational deployment and continues to act with determination and dedication, while striving to engage the enemy, in order to maintain the security of the residents of the area."