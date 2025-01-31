Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs on Thursday evening welcomed the terrorists who were released from Israeli prisons as part of the hostage release deal in joyful parades and marches, with chants praising Mohammed Deif and the military wing of Hamas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported over 60 people who were injured from IDF gunfire in the Palestinian Arab city of Beitunia during the dispersal of a gathering of "celebrants."

In Ramallah, during a celebration for the released terrorists, participants hoisted terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi on their shoulders as he made a victory sign.

In total, 110 terrorists were released on Thursday. The Israel Prison Service updated that the terrorists were transferred from several detention facilities across the country to the Ofer and Ketziot prisons, escorted by members of the Nachshon Unit of the Israel Prison Service with the assistance of the Israel Police.

Upon completion of the reception procedures and receiving approval from political authorities, all the terrorists were released from the Ofer prison to Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, and from Ketziot towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces conducted preemptive arrests in Judea and Samaria and distributed leaflets calling on locals not to participate in shows of support for the released terrorists.

The forces confiscated flags and means intended for gatherings. "The security forces will continue to act decisively to prevent disturbances and attempts at celebrations in the area and for the security of the residents," the IDF stated.