עמית סוסנה בבית הלבן צילום: פרופ' סיגל סדצקי

Amit Soussana, who was released from Hamas captivity, met with Vice President Kamala Harris and disclosed details about the terrorists' sexual violence at a White House event on the issue.

"If someone had told me a few months ago while I was sitting in a dark room in Gaza tied up by my ankle and unable to move that I would be standing here today before you all, I would have thought that they were out of their mind," Soussana said.

She stated, "I don’t see myself as a victim. I am a strong independent woman, and no one can change that. The sexual assault I experienced should never happen to any human being under any circumstances. There are no justifying circumstances for these crimes.”

"Back then, I did not have any choice. I had to do what I was told in order to stay alive. Now I have a choice and I have decided I cannot stay silent. I must speak about the horrible things that are probably still happening there to innocent women and men," she added.