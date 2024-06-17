השוטר מציל את האזרח מהרכב - סמוך לשריפה דוברות המשטרה

Israel Police received a call on its 100-hotline about a burning car next to a house in Nof HaGalil. Police and fire forces rushed to the scene.

When the policemen arrived at the scene, Sergeant First Class Rabia Haja saw an unconscious man inside a car that was about to catch fire. He quickly rescued the man from his vehicle, before it burned completely.

The man was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where his condition was diagnosed as lightly injured.

An initial investigation of the incident raised the suspicion that the vehicles were intentionally set on fire and two suspects were arrested following quick action by northern district police officers.

Sergeant First Class Rabia Haja, head of the patrol shift at the Nof HaGalil police station who saved the civilian's life, said: "The second I arrived at the scene and saw the burning cars with a person in one of them, I realized that I had to act quickly, despite the risk, to save his life. Fortunately, I was able to rescue him from the burning car before it was too late."