The National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, seeks to bring to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation a bill by MK Yitzhak Kroizer which would split of the position of the Attorney General.

The bill stipulates that the Attorney General will not be responsible for prosecution in the State of Israel, and this authority will be exclusively granted to the head of the prosecution - the State Attorney.

The Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, opposes the bill being brought to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. His associates said that he asked Ben Gvir to replace the bill with another bill from his faction - but was refused. "In Levin's opinion, this is not the time to promote the move and it is also possible that it is not correct," Levin's associates added.

Minister Ben-Gvir countered that, "The defense of the Attorney General for Yair Golan teaches that the office of legal counsel is biased, especially the current Attorney General. It is unthinkable that a person who has no immunity, threatens insurrection and calls for disobedience, and the Attorney General sits with her feet up without doing anything."

In the explanatory notes to the law it was written that, "The main purpose of this law is to ensure the absolute independence of the criminal prosecution as an institution of quasi-judicial, free from foreign institutional considerations. Thus, this law seeks to ensure the most trust of the public in the criminal prosecution institution. Since the office of the Attorney General is responsible, by its nature, for other interests than those of criminal prosecution, this law seeks to separate the office of the Attorney General from the office of the general prosecution."