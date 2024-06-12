Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Tuesday urged Israel to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolution for a plan to end the war in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Jordan on Tuesday, Safadi was particularly critical of Israel, saying, "As long as Israel continues its aggression, it will become more of a pariah state."

Shoukry also stated that the Security Council's resolution, which was approved on Monday, was "obligatory and should be respected".

The Security Council backed the proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was welcomed by both Hamas and its rival Fatah, the faction of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Biden and other US officials have said that Israel has already accepted the proposal and have urged Hamas to accept it as well.

On Tuesday, Hamas gave Qatari and Egyptian mediators its official response to Biden’s proposal.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan later told Al Mayadeen that Hamas' response included several comments on the proposal, which was recently outlined by US President Joe Biden.

He said Hamas is committed to what it said before, which is the demand for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Later on Tuesday night, a senior Israeli official said Israel had received Hamas’ response and added that the terrorist organization rejected Biden’s proposal.

The criticism from Jordan and Egypt of Israel is not out of the ordinary. Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but relations have been cold at times. Many locals are against the treaty. In addition, the Jordanian parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

The Jordanian parliament has in the past approved a proposal to establish a committee to re-evaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement.

That decision does not necessarily mean that the peace accords with Israel will be annulled, as such a decision requires the approval of the government, the royal palace and the council advising Jordan's King Abdullah II.

As for Egypt, it became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, but their ties have been formally cold, and Egypt's political elite remains hostile to any normalization of ties with Israel.

A 2015 poll found that Egyptians see Israel as the "most hostile" of their neighbors, despite the peace treaty.

