Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today visited the Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineering Corps, which operates in all combat sectors above and below ground.

Since the beginning of the war, the unit has destroyed tens of thousands of meters of underground tunnels.

The Minister of Defense spoke with the unit's regular and reserve fighters and expressed his high appreciation for their activities in all combat centers.

Gallant spoke with the unit's regular and reserve soldiers and expressed his sincere appreciation for their activities in all combat areas.

At the end of the tour, he said: "We owe it to everyone in order to defend ourselves in this country. We will bring everyone possible, from all levels of the public, from all levels, we will recruit them, we will give them equal opportunity and as far as I'm concerned, it doesn't matter where you came from, what your parents did, what part of the country you live in, you have the ability to reach any unit - there are more challenges for the future as well, prepare, prepare, we will need you, do everything you can well."