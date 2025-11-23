Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and his family have not resided in their home in Moshav Amikam for over a year due to security concerns, Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the order to vacate their home came from the Shin Bet when Gallant was still serving as Defense Minister during the first year of the war, due to considerations regarding his personal security.

The decision, which has so far been kept confidential, aimed to enable Gallant's security detail to operate under optimal conditions per the Shin Bet's security assessment.

Since then, the family has been living outside their permanent residence, and details regarding their location and the scope of security around them are not being disclosed for security reasons.

Sources with knowledge of the issue noted that the family was ordered to evacuate over a year ago, and the order has remained in effect for the entire time due to repeated assessments by professionals.

“On behalf of Gallant and his family, it was stated that they refuse to comment on the matter. No response was received from the Shin Bet.”