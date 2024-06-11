The four soldiers who fell in southern Gaza

The IDF has announced that four IDF soldiers from the Givati Brigade fell in battle in southern Gaza.

Major Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24 years old from Gedera, commanded a company in Givati Brigade, and fell in battle in southern Gaza. His funeral will take place at 11:30a.m. at the Gedera cemetery.

Staff Sergeant Eitan Karlsbrun, 20 years old from Modi'in Maccabim-Reut, fought in the Givati Brigade, and fell in battle in southern Gaza. His funeral will take place at noon at the military cemetery in Modi'in.

Sergeant Almog Shalom, 19 years old from Kibbutz Hamadia, fought in the Givati Brigade, and fell in battle in southern Gaza. His funeral will take place at 11:30a.m. at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

Sergeant Yair Levin, 19 years old from Givat Harel, fought in the Givati Brigade and fell in battle in southern Gaza. He will be laid to rest at 11:30a.m. at the cemetery in Karnei Shomron.