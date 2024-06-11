Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu (right) and US Secretary of State Blinken (left)

Israel has asked the United States to help in efforts to deter Hezbollah.

Following difficulties in achieving a political settlement in the north and the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, Kan reports that the American administration fears a "significant" escalation on the Lebanon border.

As a result, discussions between Americans and Israelis on the Lebanon issue have intensified recently.

At the beginning of the war, Biden warned Lebanon and Iran not to join the war, and even sent two aircraft carriers to the Middle East with the aim of deterring Hezbollah from opening a second front.