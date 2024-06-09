The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this morning (Sunday) that the troops of the 98th Division are continuing operational activities in eastern Deir al Balah and eastern Bureij after taking part in the operation to rescue the four hostages over the past day. During the operation, the troops eliminated multiple terrorists and dismantled terror infrastructure sites.

IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft assisted the troops, striking numerous terror targets in the area, as well as armed terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops.

Troops of the 162nd Division are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area. During targeted raids, the troops located numerous additional terror tunnel shafts, mortars, and weapons in the area. During a targeted raid on a military structure, the troops located large quantities of weapons, including firearms, RPGs, explosive devices, cartridges, grenades, and additional military equipment.

Troops of the 99th Division are continuing operational activities in central Gaza, dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists. During one of the activities, a terrorist cell opened fire at IDF troops and was struck and eliminated by IAF aircraft.

Over the past day, numerous mortar shells were launched from the area of the Islamic University in southern Gaza City at IDF troops operating in the area of the central Gaza corridor. No IDF injuries were reported. IDF aircraft struck and dismantled the launcher.

Furthermore, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck numerous terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including an Islamic Jihad tactical-level commander.