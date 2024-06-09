Michal, the widow of YAMAM tema leader Arnon Zamora who fell yesterday (Saturday) during the operation to free the four hostages, eulogized her husband on her Facebook account.

In the post she published, she wrote: "Everything is now filled with the image of the hero Arnon Zamora. Long before he was a warrior and hero, he was a sweet and wonderful man. An amazing spouse, a perfect dad. A loving and beloved man. This is how we will remember him, and I would be happy if you do too."

Zamora, of blessed memory, aged 36 from the settlement of Sde David, led the operation to rescue four hostages and died of wounds sustained during the raid. The operation, originally codenamed 'Seeds of Summer', will be renamed Operation Arnon in his memory. He will be laid to rest at four o'clock in the police section of Mount Herzl cemetery.

Arnon leaves behind Michal and two children and was 36 at the time of his death. On the morning of October 7, he commanded the YAMAM team that helped repel dozens of terrorists from Kibbutz Yad Mordechai.

In the heroic operation in Nuseirat, the hostages Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Shlomi Ziv (40), and Andrey Kozlov (27) were rescued alive after 246 days in Hamas captivity. The four were kidnapped from the Re'im festival where they were working or partying with friends. The complex operation involved forces from the IDF, ISA, and the Israel Police, who operated in the heart of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.