Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in Copenhagen on Friday, her office said in a brief statement to CNN.

The incident occurred at the Kultorvet public square in Copenhagen, her office said, adding that the man has been arrested.

Frederiksen was in shock after the incident, police and her office said. It was unclear whether she was injured by the attacker.

The incident comes two days before the EU election. The election campaign has been marked by violence.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is recovering from an attempted assassination by a gunman. In Germany, Social Democrat MEP Matthias Ecke was beaten up while campaigning.

Also in Germany, a politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany party was stabbed on Tuesday by a suspect wielding a box cutter in Mannheim.

