The scene of the shooting in Slovakia

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting on Wednesday and taken to the hospital.

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova confirmed and condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.

“I’m shocked,” Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

The incident took place outside a government meeting at the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital. According to the news television station TA3, a suspect has been detained.

International media describes Fico as a "pro-Russian populist." He once told the British Telegraph that “arming Ukraine brings nothing but killing” and has pledged to end Western arms deliveries heading to Ukraine through Slovakia.