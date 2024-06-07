Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Friday blasted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, after he added the IDF to the blacklist of countries and entities that harm children during conflict.

The list also includes Russia and terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram.

“The decision to include the IDF in the list is entirely at the discretion of the Secretary-General and is further evidence of his hostility towards Israel, and his deliberately disregard - and not for the first time - Hamas' attack of October 7th and Israel's right to self-defense. This is the same UN Secretary-General who chose to ignore Hamas' sex crimes, despite the report written on the subject by UN Special Representative Patten,” said Katz.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization that deliberately targets Israeli children and civilians and at the same time, deliberately endangers children and civilians in Gaza, turning them into human shields,” added the Foreign Minister.

“The inclusion of Israel in the list is a deplorable act that will strengthen the desire of terrorist organizations to cynically violate international law, while exploiting the civilian population, including with children and by operating from schools, hospitals and other essential facilities.”

“The Secretary-General's report regarding Israel and the Palestinians is based on unverified and distorted data, part of an industry of biased and distorted reports by organizations such as OCHA, which just recently reduced the number of children and women killed in the war in Gaza by half in one day without any explanation and it relies on data from the Ministry of Health of Hamas. Israel will expose these distortions in these reports to the world,” said Katz.

“The Secretary-General's measure will have consequences for Israel's relations with the UN,” he stressed.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said following the decision, “I am utterly shocked and disgusted by this shameful decision of the Secretary-General. You know that Israel’s army is the most moral army in the world and you know it. This is an immoral decision that only aids terrorism and rewards Hamas."

"And I have to tell you another thing: The only one who is blacklisted today is the Secretary-General whose decisions since the war started, and even before, are rewarding terrorists and incentivizing them to use children for terror acts. Now Hamas will continue even more to use schools and hospitals because this shameful decision of the Secretary-General will only give Hamas hope to survive and extend the war and extend the suffering. Shame on him!”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, "The UN put itself on the blacklist of history today when it joined the supporters of the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world and no delusional decision by the UN will change that".

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)