In the Security Council's last session for 2025 on the situation in the Middle East, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, presented a set of New Year’s resolutions for the international community for 2026.

Ambassador Danon: "These five New Year’s resolutions for the Security Council will support a new regional reality…one that involves no terror, greater accountability and deeper cooperation across the Middle East."

The ambassador added: "These goals include:

1. Disarming Hamas in Gaza and brining home Ran Gvili, the last fallen hostage held by Hamas in Gaza

2. Disabling Iranian-backed terror in Lebanon and elsewhere

3. Addressing the Palestinian Authorities' failures in Judea and Samaria

4. Ensuring Syria’s new leadership match positive words with action and

5. Expanding the Abraham Accords and reducing regional conflict rather than inflaming it."