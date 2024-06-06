Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has rejected the Biden Administration's ceasefire proposal, vowing that the terrorist organization will keep its weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, Sinwar told Arab mediators, “Hamas will not surrender its guns or sign a proposal that asks for that.” He further stated that the only ceasefire Hamas would accept is a permanent one that ends Israel's military operations in Gaza for good.

Earlier today (Thursday), the leaders of 17 nations, including the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom, published a joint statement today calling on Hamas to accept the ceasefire deal outlined by US President Joe Biden last week and to release the hostages.

The joint statement reads, "As leaders of countries deeply concerned for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including many of our own citizens, we fully support the movement towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table and as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024. There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and begin the process of releasing our citizens."

"We note that this agreement would lead to an immediate ceasefire and rehabilitation of Gaza together with security assurances for Israelis, and Palestinians, and opportunities for a more enduring long-term peace and a two-state solution. At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal and bring relief to the families of our hostages, as well as those on both sides of this terrible conflict, including the civilian populations. It is time for the war to end and this deal is the necessary starting point."

In his speech last Friday, President Biden said that the ceasefire proposal includes three phases, the first of which “would last for six weeks ... [and] would include a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.”

Phase two would see the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, Israeli forces, with withdrawal from Gaza. “As long as Hamas lives up to its commitments, a temporary ceasefire would become, in the words of the Israeli proposal, a cessation of hostilities permanently," Biden added.

If negotiations on phase two take more than six weeks, the ceasefire will continue as long as talks continue, he stated.

Phase three would encompass "a major reconstruction plan for Gaza," said the President, as well as the repatriation of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.