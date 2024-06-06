Warrant officer Zeed Mazarib fell in battle in southern Gaza, the IDF announced Thursday afternoon.

Mazarib, 34 years old from the Bedouin town of Zarzir, served as a tracker in the Southern Area Brigade of the IDF's Border Protection Force.

On Thursday morning, Mazarib was killed in a battle against terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Israel from Gaza.

The Thursday morning infiltration attempt saw terrorists attempt to penetrate the border from an area near Rafah in Gaza, across from the area between Kerem Shalom and Holit in southern Israel.

Soldiers from the Bedouin surveillance battalion were called to the scene and clashed with the terrorists, who opened fire at them. The cross-border battle continued for several minutes, just north of Kerem Shalom.

Mazarib's funeral will be held at the Zarzir cemetery at 4:00p.m. Thursday afternoon.