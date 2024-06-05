תיעוד מכניסת כוחות אוגדה 98 לצפון הרצועה דובר צה"ל

Over the past day, IDF troops have started a targeted operational activity in the areas of Bureij and eastern Deir al Balah both above and below ground.

The activity began on the basis of intelligence information indicating the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure above and below ground in the area.

The activity started with a series of aerial strikes on terror targets, including military compounds, weapons storage facilities, and underground infrastructure. During the strikes, several Hamas terrorists were eliminated.

Simultaneously to the aerial strikes, IDF troops have started a targeted daylight operation in the area of Bureij and the area of eastern Deir al Balah.

The troops are operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure located several kilometers away from the border with Israel above and below ground.

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area.

The troops located weapons and eliminated armed terrorists who operated adjacent to them and posed a threat.

Moreover, IDF troops continue operational activities in central Gaza. In one activity, an IAF fighter jet, directed by the troops, eliminated a sniper operative who was identified operating adjacent to the troops in the area.

In another activity, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell in the area. Shortly afterward, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the cell.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל