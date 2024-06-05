ריקודים בהר הבית צילום: ללא קרדיט

Thousands visited the Western Wall (Kotel) on Wednesday, to celebrate Jerusalem Day.

The event was attended by the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, yeshiva heads, Rabbis and students of hesder yeshivas and kollels around the country.

Those attending prayed for Israel’s victory in the current war, for the recovery of all IDF soldiers and the return of the hostages to their homes.

Hundreds also ascended the Temple Mount.

A special day of learning will be held at Yeshivat Hakotel, in cooperation with the hesder yeshivas.