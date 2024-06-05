פואה עם התפילין בהר הבית בידינו

Hundreds of Jews ascended the Temple Mount this morning (Wednesday) for prayer on the occasion of Jerusalem Day. Several were removed from the Mount after singing there. Michael Puah, of the "Choosing Family," ascended the Temple Mount wearing tefilin on his head. Puah joined the hundreds of Jews who had already ascended the Mount this morning.

Tom Nisani, chairman of the Beyadeinu nonprofit for the Temple Mount, responded to the documentation: "The plot of our enemies did not succeed. Instead of a flood of Al Aqsa, the Jewish people are filling the Temple Mount with masses on Jerusalem Day to prove that we cannot be defeated!''

''Although dozens of Jews have been detained on the Mount since this morning, the discrimination will not prevent us from continuing to establish our sovereignty in the holiest place for the Jewish people. This is a crushing response to all the pictures of the mosque in the homes of Hamasniks."

Additionally, thousands came this morning to the Western Wall for the morning prayer in the presence of the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, heads of yeshivot, rabbis and students of Hesder yeshivot and high schools from all over the country. The participants will pray a joint prayer for the victory of the IDF, for the healing of the wounded and for the speedy return of the hostages. After the morning prayer, a special day of study is expected to take place in the Beit Midrash of the Yeshivat Hakotel.