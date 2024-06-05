Young Jews clashed with activists from the left-wing movements 'Standing Together' and the Humanitarian Guard and journalists who came to cover the Flag March.

Border Police officers who were called to the scene separated the parties. The police reported that five suspects who participated in the march and the suspects were arrested for investigation. They are suspected of throwing objects at journalists.

Haaretz journalist Nir Hasson claimed he was injured during the clashes while trying to protect a Palestinian journalist who was attacked.

The Jerusalem Journalists Association responded: "The association takes the attack seriously and calls on the police to act firmly to protect all journalists, and if necessary to prosecute the attackers. Every effort must be made to stop the phenomenon of attacking journalists immediately and to ensure it does not recur."