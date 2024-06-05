The Jerusalem Day celebrations began at 7:30a.m. Wednesday morning with festive prayers at the Western Wall.

Attending the festive prayers are Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau, yeshiva deans, rabbis, and hesder and post-high school yeshiva students from around Israel.

The gathering is praying for the recovery of the injured, the speedy return of the hostages, and success and victory for the IDF in its war against Israel's enemies.

Following the morning prayers, a day of Torah classes will be held at Yeshivat Hakotel, hosted jointly by the hesder yeshivas.