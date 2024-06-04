The Defense Ministry has signed a deal to purchase 25 F-35 'Adir' fighter planes from the US for $3 billion.

This would be Israel's third F-35 squadron and bring the total number of F-35s in the Israel Air Force to 75 once all aircraft from this and previous agreements are delivered.

The deliveries of the aircraft under the latest agreement will start in 2028 at a rate of three to five aircraft per year.

The Defense Ministry originally announced that it had submitted an official request to purchase a third F-35 squadron in September 2023. The deal was only recently finalized, possibly due to the outbreak of the war on October 7.The request was submitted at the behest of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir.

As part of the original agreement between the governments, the plane's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, and the engine manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, committed to share with Israeli companies part of the production of the F-35 planes sold to the countries that are procuring the fighters.

The new deal will allow the continuation of the commitment of the American companies to cooperate in the production of the aircraft parts with the Israeli companies.