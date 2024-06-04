תיעוד מהשמדת התוואי התת-קרקעי דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that 679th Brigade Combat Team is operating in the area of the Central Gaza Strip corridor under the command of the 99th Division. Over the past week, the troops carried out targeted raids in the area of Sabra as part of a divisional operation.

During the raids, the troops located rocket warheads and many weapons including rockets and an anti-aircraft missile launcher.

During the activity, a terrorist cell fired an RPG at the troops, who responded with quick artillery fire, and directed by the brigade's Fire Control Center, an Israeli Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorists.

Last night, the brigade’s troops completed the destruction of the terror tunnel route that was one and a half kilometers (nearly a mile) long and 23 meters deep, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit. The tunnel was used by Hamas and passed near the area of the corridor where the IDF troops were present.

The brigade’s troops in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed more than 70 terrorist infrastructure locations with the cooperation of the Yahalom unit.

credit: דובר צה"ל

