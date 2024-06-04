US President Joe Biden on Monday called for the implementation of the three-phase outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that he presented last week.

“We are working for a ceasefire and hostage deal that would allow the United States and our partners to begin the work to rebuild homes, schools, and hospitals in Gaza to help repair communities destroyed in the chaos of war,” he wrote on social media site X, adding, “This deal must get done.”

Biden later wrote that he had spoken to the Emir of Qatar and urged him to secure Hamas’ acceptance to the deal.

“Today I spoke with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar to discuss how the ceasefire and hostage deal offers a concrete roadmap for ending the crisis in Gaza. I urged Amir Tamim to use all appropriate measures to secure Hamas’ acceptance of the deal and thanked him and his team for their tireless efforts to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza,” wrote Biden.

“The United States, together with Egypt and Qatar, will work to ensure the full implementation of this agreement,” he added.

According to the proposal outlined by Biden, the first phase of the three-phase process would last for six weeks and would include a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian Arab prisoners.

Phase two would see the release of all remaining living hostages, while phase three would encompass "a major reconstruction plan for Gaza," said the President, as well as the repatriation of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said after Biden announced the proposal, “Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

“Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter.”

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held telephone conversations with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz and spoke with them about the outline presented by Biden.

In those conversations, Blinken told the two ministers that “the onus is on Hamas to accept” the deal.

Hamas said it viewed the proposal presented by Biden “positively.