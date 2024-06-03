Talik Gavieli, a member of the Forum for Hope, spoke at a meeting of the Constitution Committee to denounce the proposed prisoner exchange deal. She is the mother of fallen police officer Ran Gavieli, who was killed in action during the October 7th massacre and whose body is currently being held by Hamas.

"I understand that we are in a huge moral dilemma. But there is one thing that must be said - we offered the proposal and Hamas did not answer, so all these talks about a deal as if it exists is not relevant. I believe that we have no one to rely on there and we have no one to make a deal with, we must win this war and bring everyone home," Gavieli said.

She added, "We demand categorically that they give us a list, even a list of who they are not willing to give us. Today we found out about another person who is not there, who is not even kidnapped. You want to make a deal with them? Will they bring our children home? I don't want to be Tami Arad."

Tami Arad is the wife of Israeli airman Ron Arad, an IAF navigator who was captured after ejecting over Lebanon in 1986 and was last heard from in 1988. He was last known to be in the custody of Lebanese terror groups and is widely presumed to be dead.

"I want my son here, and I am sure that if my son was here he would say that first they should bring the others out first, but I know that if they bring them out first he will stay there, forever. I want you to live with that, because I won't be able to."