Lebanese media on Monday reported that a UAV carried out a strke on a vehicle traveling on a coastal road near Tyre.

The report also said that ambulance crews arrived at the scene and evacuated one person from the vehicle in question. That person was declared dead a short time later.

Earlier on Monday, reports said that the IDF carried out two attacks in Wadi Hanin and Jabel al-Rayan in southern Lebanon, and an additional attack near Jezzine.

A UAV also attacked a motorcycle in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 12 dead among the members of the pro-Iranian militias, some of them Syrian citizens and some with other nationalities.