Sources associated with the Assad regime in Syria reported a strike and sounds of loud explosions at a copper factory in the area of ​​the city of Aleppo in northern Syria.

The Sabereen News agency, which is affiliated with the pro-Iranian militias, also reported on the attack, saying that rescue forces were on their way to the scene.

The Russian news agency Sputnik reported that Syria's air defense system was activated following the attack.

Al-Arabiya reported that Israel was behind the attack.

Last month, Syrian media reported that eight Syrian soldiers were injured in air strikes that targeted a building in the Damascus area and which were attributed to Israel.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that the strikes were carried out from over the Golan Heights, caused material damage and injuring several Syrian soldiers in the Damascus area.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that the attack targeted a Hezbollah outpost on a road near the airport in the south of the city.