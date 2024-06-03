The Israel Nature and Parks Authority has estimated that 10,000 dunams of open fields were burned Sunday following Hezbollah rocket strikes on northern Israel.

Firefighters and JNF-KKL volunteers fought for hours alongside Nature and Parks Authority staff to battle the flames and gain control of the blaze. The fire decimated nature reserves, pastures, and agricultural fields.

In addition, the flames also threatened several towns, including Ani'am, but the firefighting teams succeeded in preventing the flames from entering the towns.

Sunday's fire was sparked after Hezbollah launched about 15 rockets from Lebanon towards Katzrin in northern Israel. The rockets fell in open areas and sparked fires in several locations. No one was injured.

Aran Heims, Upper Galilee regional manager at the Nature and Parks Authority, said that 1,200 dunams of parks were burned, among them 750 dunams of the Mordot Naftali reserve.