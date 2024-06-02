As the weather warms up snakes are coming out of holes. A resident of the south in her 50s was taken a few hours ago to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod after being bitten by a viper.

She was brought by her family members, who made sure to catch the snake and bring it with them, to the ER. At the hospital, doctors found a bruise on the palm of her hand and she was given treatment, which included administering fluids and a serum.

The patient's condition has improved and is now defined as stable.

Dr. Michael Markowitz, deputy director of the hospital's ER: "The summer season has started and brought many snakes from underground. In any case of a snake bite, it is important to keep calm and act fast in order to evacuate the patient to the hospital, while keeping a secure distance from the snake.

"It is very important to avoid sucking the venom. Those around the victim should put on a tourniquet and try to find the snake. Even though it is important to give the medical team information that can help identify the snake and give specific treatment as necessary, one should not endanger themselves while looking for the snake, getting too close and risk being bitten as well."