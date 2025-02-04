A 14-year-old girl from the south was rushed to Asuta Ashdod Public Hospital after experiencing severe symptoms of nausea, weakness, and abdominal pain, which began about 20 minutes after starting a hair-straightening process.

Upon admission, tests revealed a decline in her kidney function, and she was hospitalized in the children's ward for several days. Her condition is improving and she is expected to be discharged soon.

Dr. Yoni Isaiah, Head of the Pediatric Ward, stated: "This is an unusual but worrying case of a severe reaction to chemicals used in hair straightening processes. These chemicals can be absorbed by the body in various ways and lead to toxic responses, including impaired kidney function. It's important to raise awareness of potential risks associated with these substances, especially among teenagers."

Dr. Efrat Talgram from the nephrology clinic added: "Unfortunately, in recent years, we see more cases of girls suffering from kidney dysfunction due to hair straightening. I recommend avoiding hair straightening, particularly for girls, and always ensuring the substances are approved by the Health Ministry."

The girl, wishing to warn others, said: "I never thought a routine process like hair straightening could land me in the hospital. I want to warn other girls – always check what is being applied to your hair and don't do things without making sure they are safe."