President of the State Isaac Herzog spoke at the legal conference at the Hebrew University this morning (Sunday) and addressed the issue of the proposal to release the hostages presented by US President Joe Biden.

"Following President Biden's speech, I told the Prime Minister that I would give him and the government backing for a deal they would formulate to release the hostages," Herzog declared.

He noted that "We must not forget, as mentioned by the Sages, that there is no greater commandment than the commandment of redeeming captives, and I add - especially when it comes to Israeli citizens whom the state did not guard and protect."

"It is imperative to bring them home as part of a deal that maintains the security interests of the State of Israel", the president declared.