Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir clarified on Saturday night, in response to the plan for the release of hostages which was outlined on Friday by US President Joe Biden, that its implementation would lead to their resignation from the government.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "I spoke with the Prime Minister and made it clear to him that I will not be part of a government that agrees to the proposed outline and ends the war without the destruction of Hamas and the return of all the hostages. We will not agree to an end to the war before the destruction of Hamas, nor to a serious harm to the achievements of the war so far through the withdrawal of the IDF and the return of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip, and not for the wholesale release of terrorists who will return, God forbid, to murder Jews."

He added, "We demand the continuation of the fighting until the destruction of Hamas and the return of all the hostages, the creation of a completely different security reality in Gaza and Lebanon, the return of all residents to their homes in the north and south and a massive investment in the accelerated development of these parts of the country."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir stated that "the deal as was published today - means the end of the war and giving up on eliminating Hamas. This is a reckless deal, which constitutes a victory for terrorism and a security threat to the State of Israel. Agreeing to such a deal is not the absolute victory - but rather the absolute defeat. We will not allow for the war to end without the complete elimination of Hamas."

He added, "If the Prime Minister implements the reckless deal under the conditions published today, which mean the end of the war and the renouncing of Hamas, Otzma Yehudit will dissolve the government."

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid responded, "The threats of Ben Gvir and Smotrich are a neglect of national security, of the hostages and of the residents of the north and south. This is the worst and most reckless government in the country's history. As far as they are concerned, let there be war here forever, zero responsibility, zero management, a complete failure."