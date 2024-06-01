Hamas responded positively in its language to the recent proposal from US President Joe Biden, who called for the implementation of a process that would bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and a prisoner exchange agreement.

In a statement released on Friday, Hamas noted that it is ready to consider positively any proposal based on a permanent ceasefire, complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction of the Strip, return of the displaced to their homes, and the implementation of a 'serious' swap deal.

According to Hamas, the American stance and the approach that has taken root in the world regarding the need to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip are a result of the steadfastness of the "Palestinians" and the fighting organizations.

Abu Hamza, the spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, said on Friday in a message to the Israeli public that the return of the hostages will not take place except after the end of the "aggression," the complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, and the implementation of a swap deal.

In a recorded message published on the Islamic Jihad's Telegram channel, Abu Hamza said that ending the war in the Gaza Strip is the only way to free the hostages and return the residents to the settlements around the Gaza Strip.

"We tell the Israelis: Do not listen to your leadership, for your return to the settlements will not happen except after the end of the war against Gaza," Abu Hamza said.

According to Abu Hamza, over the past few weeks, Islamic Jihad fighters have downed 11 unmanned Israeli aircraft and launched rockets at Be'er Sheva, Sderot, and Ashkelon.