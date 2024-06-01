Kick-off in Scotland Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier with Israel was delayed for just over 30 minutes on Friday, after a protester chained himself to a goalpost while pro-Palestinian Arab protests were taking place outside Hampden Park, The Guardian reported.

Just before the planned kick-off time of 7:05 p.m. local time, a protester wearing a “Red Card For Israel” t-shirt was able to evade security at the behind-closed-doors fixtures and attach himself to one of the goal frames.

He was eventually removed and the players returned to the field and started play at 7:36 p.m.

Campaigners and charities, including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine, held a protest outside the stadium’s main stand on Friday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

A group of around 400 protesters gathered outside the national stadium in Glasgow, some waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags. Others held small replica coffins and spread a banner which read “Ceasefire Now” on the ground.

The Scottish FA said on May 21 that the match would be played without fans due to concerns about potential planned disruptions.

The away fixture, due to be played in Hungary on June 4, will also be played behind closed doors, according to Reuters.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)