Ninet and Moshe Levy, residents of Kiryat Motzkin, lost two grandchildren within two and a half weeks in battles in the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, their grandson Sgt. Yedidya Azougi, 22, a platoon sergeant in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers and a resident of the settlement of Revava in Samaria, fell in the strip.

Two and a half weeks ago, they lost their grandson Sgt. Daniel Levy OBM, who also fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mayor Tziki Avisar visited their home to offer condolences and wrote: "I left the apartment of Ninet and Moshe. I felt the pain of their cries of breaking and had no words to comfort them for their heavy loss. I share the family's grief."

"My mother lost two grandchildren in a short span," said David, Daniel's father. "Both were soldiers, both were combat soldiers, and both fought in Gaza. Their deaths are so close to each other, it's something surreal and incomprehensible."

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan eulogized Yedidya: "A charming young man, son of Samaria, grew and flourished in the settlement of Revava. He was loved by all around him, with a wide smile and a big heart, a leader in the town among his friends. The heart breaks to see the family, the community, we will cherish his memory and follow his path, a path of heroes who fell in defense of the people and the homeland. May his memory be blessed."

Rabbi Uriel Ganzel, Rabbi of Revava, eulogized, "Yedidya the hero. A man of principles. A beloved child. Always with a big smile on his face. And huge faith. You were devoted to your family and friends without limits. And so you fell heroically for the general public. My heart hurts, and my eyes are full of tears. Your holy memory will accompany us on the way to redemption."

Revava settlement chairman Shay Aharoni added, "He was a modest and quiet child, always smiling, surrounded by friends, I knew him when I was the youth coordinator of the settlement, a diligent boy who wanted to help everyone. A home child. We will miss him, his involvement, his giving, and his Zionist spirit. The entire Revava settlement is in deep mourning. A severe blow to the settlement."