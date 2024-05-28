Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Tuesday, 28 May 2024), visited IDF Northern District Intelligence Branch base, together with Intelligence Branch Commander Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva and Unit 8200 Commander Brig.-Gen. Y.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the intelligence picture and the threats in the northern sector. He also spoke with officers and soldiers serving at the base and heard from them about their service and their sense of making a contribution at this time, in which they are taking a direct and significant part in all aspects of the fighting – from assisting the forces taking part in operations to the decision-makers.

Prime Minister Netanyahu then went to a post on the northern border where he met with Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit fighters. Golani Brigade Commander Col. Adi Ganon and Reconnaissance Unit Commander Lt.-Col. David Cohen briefed the Prime Minister on their operational activity in the sector, in the context of which they are fighting and thwarting Hezbollah terrorists on a daily basis by identifying them in the field.

The Prime Minister also spoke with the fighters and was impressed by their desire to engage the enemy as well as their determination to restore the residents of the north to their homes.

"I am here with the soldiers of the Golani Brigade and the Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, a splendid unit that is fighting in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and now here on the northern border. They have lost friends but have an exceptional fighting spirit and marvelous achievements, together with their fellow soldiers," Netanyahu said.

"We are visiting here in the north the day after the Government passed a decision on a plan for NIS 3.5 billion in immediate aid for the residents of the north, for rebuilding the communities and for assisting them. Our hand is still extended afterwards because we are committed – in both the civilian and military spheres – to returning the residents safely to their communities and their homes," he said.

Netanyahu emphasized, "This commitment is one of the objectives of the war and we are not conceding it. I want to tell you that I am here together with you. I hear you and I see your determination. I see the fire in your eyes and I would tell the citizens of Israel: This is the iron wall of the State of Israel."

"Together with these amazing fighters and their friends, we will achieve this objective. Thank you very much. I salute you. The entire people of Israel salutes you. Well done," he said.

"The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.