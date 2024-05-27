Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced today (Monday) the expansion of visa issuance quotas for Gazans.

According to Miller, his office decided to increase the quota from 1,000 visas to 5,000 visas and said that his government is doing everything it can to help people in Gaza escape, but he clarified that this is usually not under Canada's control.

"The conditions there are changing drastically from day to day, making our efforts more urgent and more challenging," he said.

He also added and claimed that "the biggest challenge continues to be what Canada does not control, especially who can leave the Gaza Strip".

Miller noted that the border between Gaza and Egypt is closed, but claimed that the increased quota will reduce barriers for people seeking to reach Canada when the crossing opens.

"I want to make this clear to the families. Canada continues to make every effort at every level to facilitate the safe exit of their loved ones. While we have been limited in our success, it is certainly not from a lack of trying," he said.