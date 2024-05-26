The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated this afternoon (Sunday) that the troops are continuing operational activity in the Jabaliya area. The troops conducted an intelligence-based, targeted raid on a weapons storage facility embedded inside a school where the troops located dozens of rocket parts and weapons. "This is further evidence of the Hamas terrorist organization's systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure for its military activities," the spokesperson stated,

During targeted operations in the area of Rafah, terrorist operatives who attempted to attack IDF troops were eliminated. During scans in the area, IDF troops located tunnel shafts and large quantities of weapons, including AK-47s, RPGs, grenades, and explosives. In addition, two rocket launchers in the Rafah area that were aimed at Kerem Shalom were struck overnight.

IDF troops also continued to operate in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated a number of terrorists in the area in the past day.

Over the past day, the IAF struck and destroyed over 50 terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including military structures, weapons storage facilities, missile launchers, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure.