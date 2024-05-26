Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of Human Rights Voices, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the International Court of Justice's order that Israel must "must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate" which could cause "the physical destruction" of the Palestinian Arabs.

Professor Baysfky stated, "The UN's highest legal body is a political tool of global antisemitism. The presiding judge in this case was ICJ President Nawaf Salam. He is from Lebanon, a country that does not recognize Israel’s right to exist. His name was on the ballot for Lebanese Prime Minister in the two most recent elections. He was his country’s UN ambassador for 10 years up until 2017, serving as President of the Security Council and Vice President of the General Assembly during that time. His social media activities include memes telling Israel 'unhappy birthday to you.' In short, he is a rabid anti-Israel politician that the UN has dressed up as a judge."

"As Salam read out his kangaroo court's decision to the world, what sources did he cite as providing the opinion's factual foundation? The United Nations, of course," she said.

Bayefsky noted, "As Israeli Judge ad-hoc Aharon Barak pointed out in his dissent, the majority took uncorroborated UN sources at face value, in itself an affront to legal standards. Not only are UN actors political entities, or selected and governed by political bodies, some of them actually participated in October 7. Their pathological anti-Israel bias is patently obvious, starting with the refusal of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council to condemn Hamas terrorists and their October 7 atrocities - ever."

"But perhaps the standing of this 'legal' farce is best demonstrated by the reaction of Hamas to the decision. Hamas said: 'We welcome the decision by the World Court' before referring to the Jewish state as the "Zionist enemy" they intend to annihilate. When the fans of a decision that purports to be anti-genocide, are those who are openly committed to genocide, it's a clue that justice has not been served," she said.

"This is the real cycle of violence. Palestinian terrorists murder and rape Jews. They then look to the United Nations for justification, excuses, and cover. The UN - and its World Court - delivers. And Palestinian terrorists promise more of the same. Instead of the rule of law, we are witnessing a return to the state of nature," Bayefsky concluded.