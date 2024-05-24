Three men were killed on Friday evening in a collision between two vehicles on Highway 6, near Kiryat Gat.

The men, in their 30s, are believed to have been foreign nationals. Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced them dead.

Three other men in their 20s, who were moderately injured, were evacuated to hospital via an Israel Air Force helicopter.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene said, "This is a shocking accident. We saw two crushed vehicles, each of which had three passengers trapped inside. Three men in their 30s, apparently foreign nationals, were trapped in one of the vehicles; they were unconscious.”

"We gave them treatment while extricating them from the vehicle and performed CPR. In the end we had to pronounce the three passengers of the vehicle dead. Three young men in their 20s were trapped in the other vehicle, they were fully conscious, and suffered from bruises. We gave them life-saving medical treatment and transferred them to a helicopter that landed nearby and evacuated them to hospital. The patients are in moderate condition."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)