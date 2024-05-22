Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday responded to the declaration by several countries that they would recognize a "Palestinian state."

"The intention of several European countries to recognize a Palestinian state is a reward for terrorism," Netanyahu warned.

He noted that "80% of the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria support the terrible massacre of October 7."

"This evil cannot be given a state. This would be a terrorist state. It will try to repeat the massacre of October 7 again and again; we will not consent to this.

"Rewarding terrorism will not bring peace and neither will it stop us from defeating Hamas," he concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that their countries will formally recognize the Palestinian Authority as the State of Palestine. The recognitions will take effect on May 28.

“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” Støre said. He added, “The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel.”

Harris linked his recognition of Palestine to the Irish struggle for independence.

According to Harris, Ireland will recognize Palestine "because we believe in freedom and justice."

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the immediate return to Israel of the Israeli ambassador to Norway for consultations. He also ordered the return of Israel's ambassador to Ireland, whose government is also expected to announce its recognition of a Palestinian state today.

Katz stressed, "I am sending a clear message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not let this pass in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for urgent consultations in Jerusalem. The hasty step of the two countries will have further serious consequences. If Spain realizes its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it. The Irish-Norwegian march of foll does not deter us, we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, defeating Hamas and returning the hostages. There are no more just goals than these."