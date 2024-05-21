The IDF announced that soldiers of the 401st Brigade combat team under the 162nd Division continue the operation in Rafah. The soldiers carry out targeted raids on the terrorist infrastructure and buildings from which Hamas terrorists fired at the Israeli forces.

During this activity, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in eastern Rafah who tried to approach IDF forces.

Soldiers of the 932nd Battalion carried out an operation to destroy terrorist infrastructure. During the operation, the soldiers searched a building and located many weapons including protective equipment, explosives, weapons, anti-tank missiles, equipment and tools intended for breaching fences.

During searches in the area, the soldiers of the battalion located a tunnel shaft containing a weapons warehouse with short-range anti-tank missiles, grenades, weapons, and explosives. This warehouse was intended to be used to carry out terrorist attacks against our forces. The tunnel shaft and the weapons were destroyed.